Tijuana-style taco shop, Birria LES, is opening the chain’s third location in Williamsburg. Birria LES will take over the space at 170 Bedford Avenue between North 7th and 8th Streets that used to be home to The Meatball Shop.

The Meatball Shop‘s Williamsburg location closed this past February after serving the neighborhood for a decade.

Birria LES, not to be confused with Williamsburg’s lauded food truck Birria-Landia (491 Metropolitan Ave.), is a small chain known for birria tacos and other casual Mexican cuisine with two locations in Manhattan.

Birria LES will occupy a small storefront on a busy strip of Bedford Ave. where several other restaurants are located. From what Greenpointers can see, the small space will offer a few counter seats, but not much in the way of dine-in seating.

The exterior of Birria LES’s new Williamsburg location with “coming soon” signage.

The casual chain is far from fancy with a menu is focused on affordable birria tacos. Tacos can be ordered with the choice of beef, chicken, shrimp or a combination of beef and shrimp. There is also a vegetarian taco option.

Other menu items include mulitas and tostadas with the same protein choices, plus a host of other dishes like consome, esquites, empanadas, dumplings, nachos, sliders and loaded fries. The menu concludes with two dessert options: tres leches and flan.

Birria LES’s menu prices almost everything at $10 and under. The only item priced higher, at $14, are the surf and turf birria nachos.

Signage outside the Williamsburg location of Birria LES reads “Coming Soon,” but there has been no confirmation on the restaurant’s opening date. Greenpointers reached out for details, but has not heard back.