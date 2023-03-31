Good afternoon, Greenpointers.

You know the adage, “April showers bring May flowers”? May better end up as a botanical wonderland, with stormy weather forecasted for the first day of April (and the first day of Smorgasburg, apologies for those with plans to show up on its opening day).

Cecily will host a series of monthly pop-ups at Troost before opening later this year (you should go and get the fried pickled fennel if you know what’s good for you).

While Greenpoint has been dubbed as a contender for Little Tokyo, a Little Mexico City might be in order, with the opening of mezcal and small plates-focused Panzón.

Maison Jar now accepts compost drop-offs! Bathhouse is expanding, taking over the space that Brooklyn Brewery will soon vacate. Mikey’s Hook Up is moving to Graham Avenue.

There are still a couple of days to vote for participatory budgeting! But before you do, catch up on how a project from 2018 still hasn’t seen the safety improvements that locals were hoping for.

We also got a Missed Connection, a Community Cookbook recipe, and a weekend guide for your reading pleasure.

The Williamsburg Market shut down this week in a very dramatic fashion (think padlocks-on-the-door dramatic fashion). How has this sudden closure affected vendors? Read more here.

Long-standing bar One Stop announced that this upcoming weekend will be its last.

In and around North Brooklyn

Did the Mayor’s office help local music venue Avant Gardner with its liquor license?

In honor of Transgender Day of Visibility, stop by Marsha P. Johnson State Park today and tomorrow for free programming!

Speaking of public amenities that enrich our lives, the Greenpoint Library is hosting a kids’ clothing swap tomorrow.