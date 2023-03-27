If self care means spa treatments and thermal pools (?) to you, you’re in luck — Commercial Observer reported that Bathhouse is expanding from its spot at North 10th Street into the adjacent 56 Berry Street space, the current-but-soon-to-be-former home to Brooklyn Brewery’s warehouse.

The space will give Bathhouse 18,000 square feet to play with for their offerings of massages (of multiple varieties), saunas, and scrubs.

While we don’t know exactly when the takeover will take place, Brooklyn Brewery announced its plans to move into Greenpoint at 1 Wythe Avenue late last fall — and construction is expected to last until summer 2024. In the meantime, the brewery has been celebrating 35 years of its flagship Brooklyn Lager.

Asking rent for the additional space was about $90 per square foot, which, for the mathematicians among us, equals nearly 6,800 “Bathhouse Experience” passes; that’s a lot of CBD moisturizer.