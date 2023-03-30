New York City’s restaurant world is not for the faint of heart. Businesses come and go, but businesses rarely go in such a dramatic fashion as the Williamsburg Market, a food hall that lasted for only four months before unceremoniously shutting down.

When vendors showed up to the market on the morning of March 28, they were surprised to find padlocks on the door and a note reading, “Please be advised that the premises are currently closed and Williamsburg Market is under court supervision of Anthony Sodono, III, Assignee for the Benefit of Creditors.”

Jeff Martin, the owner of the vendor Effin Egg, said that when his team showed up to work at 5 AM, they were unable to enter the premises and were eventually told that they needed to schedule a time to access their stuff. He says he is still waiting to see if they will get the security deposit back, as well as the sales from last week.

“The owners never said they were in financial trouble and were making all the vendors abide by all the market rules so we assumed that it was business as usual,” said Martin via email. “A few other vendors had some issues with ownership but we didn’t think this place would close after only several months of opening.”

Other vendors acknowledged those previous concerns about the ownership group, Moonrise Ventures. A source close to the situation, who asked to remain anonymous, told us that while they felt surprised about the drastic fashion in which the market closed, the project was ill-fated from the start. “What we did know was that the general operation of the larger space and how that’s been going since before the launch has not been great, to say the least…The writing was on the wall for quite some time,” said the source, who was quick to champion the quality of the vendors involved in the project.

Stephen Robinson, founder and CEO of Newlight Breadworks, backs up this account. “We speculated that there were challenges with management and generally within the market, and among us vendors, we have a pretty good line of communication among ourselves but didn’t have that same level of transparency from the management of the market,” he told Greenpointers. Though Robinson characterizes his experience with management as “largely cordial,” he also says that other vendors had been expressing their frustrations.

“It was clear to me that the market was underperforming to a degree that they were not doing enough to support the launch,” he continued.

The market first opened in November 2022, taking over the space that previously housed another food hall, North 3rd Street Market, an early business casualty of the COVID-19 pandemic.

As for the circumstances that led to the abruptness of the closure, no one can say for sure just yet. Evident, however, is that the Williamsburg Market team is in financial hot water. An attorney representing the ownership’s LLC, WB Market Operator, said this in an emailed statement to Greenpointers:

“We truly enjoyed serving the Williamsburg community and were deeply saddened to have to unexpectedly close the Williamsburg Market. Unfortunately, we are unable to comment further due to the ongoing court proceeding with respect to the insolvency of the operator of the Market, WB Market Operator LLC.” Andrew Pincus

An attorney for the creditors confirmed to Greenpointers that the process of liquidation of assets for the market has begun.

As for next steps, Robinson feels hopeful about the prospects for the other vendors. “At face value, the market has a lot of potential and with the right management operating the space, it could do very well. But that hasn’t been the case in reality, to date.”