April is finally here (along with more warm temps, hallelujah!), and a whole bunch of weekend happenings in Greenpoint and Williamsburg. Pop by a special Oaxacan mezcal concept bar to kick off festivities on Friday evening. On Saturday, grab the fam and get your baskets ready for the 10th annual Town Square Egg Hunt—or celebrate all things Holi through art, music, and a late-night dance party at Dobbin St. And on Sunday, set out on a wonder-filled scavenger hunt or kick back for a free concert from a local father-and-son duo in McCarren Park.

Friday, March 31

Pop By the ‘Little Oaxaca’ Mezcal Concept Bar at Fandi Mata

Mediterranean restaurant Fandi Mata will be flipping their mezzanine space into a “Little Oaxaca” mezcal concept bar this weekend, hosting Licorería Limantour for a unique two-night residency. Collaborating with Suculenta—a grocery store and canning project—Limantour created a harvest-inspired menu called “De ida y vuelta” (‘back and forward’), highlighting ingredients from the unexplored soil and wild scenery of Oaxaca. Book a RESY between 6 PM and 12 AM for the mezzanine HERE.



Saturday, April 1

Town Square’s 10th Annual Spring Egg Hunt at FourFiveSix

It’s almost Easter, and that means time to grab your baskets for egg-hunting fun with the kiddos. Town Square has hosted an egg hunt and easter bunny event for the past decade at FourFiveSix (199 Richardson Street) in Williamsburg. This year, on Saturday, April 1, they are hosting their 10th Annual Spring Egg Hunt, where kids can join in the old-fashioned fun in one of four 50-minute timeslots (10 AM, 11 AM, 1 PM, and 2 PM). Tickets do tend to sell out, so grab them while you can, HERE.

Natural Perfume Making Workshop at Bios Apothecary

If you’re looking to get creative with your signature scent, grab a friend and head to Bios Apothecary on West Street for a natural perfume workshop. The ticket price includes an introduction to natural perfumery, an overview and sampling of their most popular botanical scents (with access to a full library of 120+ aromatics), and all the raw materials and supplies needed to create your one-of-a-kind 15ml signature fragrance. Light refreshments (including mimosas for daytime workshops and red wine for evening workshops) will be served. Tickets are $110 + fees HERE.

POC x NYSU Present a Holi-inspired Art Exhibition + Dance Party at Dobbin St

At Greenpoint’s Dobbin St, POC is partnering up with Now You See Us (NYSU) to bring a fully immersive event celebrating Holi through art, music, and a late-night dance party. Designed to embody the themes of Holi: reigniting inner light, transitioning seasons, and releasing negative energy, they’ll feature a Holi art gallery that includes interactive exhibitions, artwork from local AAPI artists, and live music performances and then transition to a dance party covering Afrobeats, Hip-Hop, RnB, Caribbean, and House music. Tickets are available HERE.

v

Sunday, April 2

Wonder Wander! A Scavenger Hunt for Joy and Delight

The sun will be out on Sunday, setting the perfect outdoor conditions to join Wild Things World for a joyful journey through Williamsburg and Greenpoint. Search for surprises along the way during this 2.5-hour gathering where Founder & Head Magic Maker Piera Gelardi will help to tune your senses to wonder as you stroll from Domino Park to Transmitter Park ending at their creative hideaway Piece Studio. Tickets are $15 HERE.

Shawtime Duo All Ages Show at McCarren Parkhouse

Shawtime Duo are kicking off their spring show at McCarren Parkhouse for an all-ages set this Sunday at 12 PM. The father and son ukulele duo featuring 7-year-old Jarvis on lead vocals will play a set mixed with popular covers and some original tunes to get you dancing and singing along. This show is totally free for all ages and promises to be a day of fun and entertainment for the whole family. Food and adult beverages will be available for purchase on-site.