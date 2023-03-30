Yesterday, seasoned neighborhood electronics and gear purveyor Mikey’s Hookup announced that they’re leaving their longtime spot at 88 N 6th Street at the end of this week. But Mikey’s loyalists and those in the market for audio cables or external hard drives needn’t worry — the store isn’t going too far. Only two stops on the L train, to be exact.

The shop will be relocating to 407 Graham Avenue — fatefully down the block from the Meat Hook, another “store with the word Hook,” as noted by Mikey’s — within the first week of April. The space used to be home to local boutique Alter, which also has a storefront in Greenpoint at 140 Franklin Street.

You have until this Friday, March 31 to pay your respects to the N 6th location (they close at 7 p.m.). And despite the new digs, Mikey’s still plans to keep all the products you know, need, and love stocked — as well as continuing with their usual services — and are always open to suggestions from customers.

While no official reopening date is known, we’ll update once it’s shared!