One Stop (134 Kingsland Ave), a bar located in the no man’s land between Greenpoint and East Williamsburg, announced that this weekend will be its last.

“We want to thank our local community for your support and patronage through these ever changing times. It is because of you that we had so much success in the 12 long years of business,” the team wrote on Instagram.

To set off in style, the bar will host two farewell parties, one tonight, March 31, and one tomorrow evening. According to Instagram, the parties promise some surprise late night performances.

Stop by to pay your respects and have a last taste of some laidback classics, like grilled cheese, pulled pork sandwiches, and burgers.