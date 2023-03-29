Where speed dating fails, anonymous online Missed Connection postings speak. The latest, in particular, comes from a hopeful romantic following up after a speed dating event at Berry Park on March 23.

The event was billed as 30s & 40s Speed Dating, reportedly featuring fifteen or more mini-dates. And while the description of someone in a leather jacket at Berry Park may not exactly narrow the possibilities down, surely one would remember someone they called “quite a character.”

If this sounds like you, let us know — after all, as the event description says, “Who knows, you may just meet the love of your life!”