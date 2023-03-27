Too busy to drop off your compost on Sundays? As of last week, Maison Jar has teamed up with compost-pickup service Groundcycle to collect food scraps every Thursday at their store and refillery at 566 Leonard Street.

Maison Jar joins North Brooklyn Compost Project as another opportunity for dropping off your compostable scraps, the latter of which still hosts drop-offs in Transmitter Park from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. and McGolrick Park from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. every Sunday.

The new program accepts fruit and veggie scraps, flowers, eggshells, dry grains, nuts, bread, coffee grounds/beans and filters, tea bags and tea, newspaper, brown paper bags, and uncoated paper anytime during their Thursday operating hours from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. (the post above also explains what materials are not accepted). The scraps are picked up on Fridays by Groundcycle, which was started during the early pandemic days when the city canceled its compost collection to cut down on costs and provide scraps to farmers who were struggling to get what they needed. Groundcycle’s mission includes home waste pick-ups as well as farm-fresh food deliveries in return through door-to-door “bin swaps.”

And a new compost program isn’t all Maison Jar has to celebrate — the store will be officially marking one year in Greenpoint next week!