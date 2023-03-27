Last year, Greenpointers broke the news that a new restaurant would take over the space that was formerly home to IRL Gallery (80 Franklin Street). Cecily, from industry veterans Kristin Ma, Stephan Ilnyckyj, and Tara Noble, hopes to be a neighborhood hang-out spot, functioning as a cafe during the day and a full-service restaurant at night.

Cecily is still months away from opening, but in the meantime, locals can enjoy a sneak preview of the food on deck. The team is setting up camp at Troost (1011 Manhattan Ave) starting this Wednesday, for a recurring series of pop-up events, which will take place once a month until Cecily opens in the fall. Troost will provide complementary natural wines to go with the menu, which includes snacks like fried pickled fennel and a mushroom patty melt with caramelized onions and piparra peppers.

“The menu will showcase our ‘vegetable-forward’ style with a little meat sprinkled in,” said sommelier Kristin Ma. “Each menu will be different to show off our chef, Stephan’s, ingenuity in the kitchen with seasonal, local produce. Essentially, we want to give the neighborhood a foretaste (in snack-size) of good things to come!”

The team plans to take the pop-ups to other spots in Brooklyn (they just finished a collab with acclaimed Eastern European cafe Agi’s Counter and will head to Rolo’s in Ridgewood next).

No reservations are required for this al a carte dining experience. Casual vibes (and good food) promised. And if you’re feeling so inspired, Cecily’s ongoing crowdfunding campaign lasts until April 1 — you can contribute here.

