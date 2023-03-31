Yasmina Backström is a Greenpoint local who loves cooking healthy meals with local products. Backström’s Instagram feed (@basicbatchbk) highlights many of her delicious sustainable recipes.

For this week’s addition to the Community Cookbook, Backström has shared her recipe for tangy point cabbage with wasabi mayo and edamame.

See the recipe for the tangy point cabbage below. Find last week’s Community Cookbook recipe here.

Yasmina Backström’s Tangy Point Cabbage

Ingredients

Makes 4 servings

1 pointed cabbage or regular green cabbage

2 tablespoons of vegan butter

2 teaspoons of soy sauce

2 tablespoons of wasabi

2 eggs

1 tablespoon of lemon juice (juice from 1 lemon)

Sea salt

¾ cup of neutral oil

1 package of shelled edamame beans

Handful of sesame seeds

3 tablespoons of breadcrumbs

Zest from 1 organic lemon

Directions