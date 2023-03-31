Yasmina Backström is a Greenpoint local who loves cooking healthy meals with local products. Backström’s Instagram feed (@basicbatchbk) highlights many of her delicious sustainable recipes.
For this week’s addition to the Community Cookbook, Backström has shared her recipe for tangy point cabbage with wasabi mayo and edamame.
See the recipe for the tangy point cabbage below. Find last week’s Community Cookbook recipe here.
Yasmina Backström’s Tangy Point Cabbage
Ingredients
Makes 4 servings
1 pointed cabbage or regular green cabbage
2 tablespoons of vegan butter
2 teaspoons of soy sauce
2 tablespoons of wasabi
2 eggs
1 tablespoon of lemon juice (juice from 1 lemon)
Sea salt
¾ cup of neutral oil
1 package of shelled edamame beans
Handful of sesame seeds
3 tablespoons of breadcrumbs
Zest from 1 organic lemon
Directions
- Let the eggs, wasabi, lemon and oil come to room temperature.
- Mix eggs and the juice from one lemon gently while slowly pouring the oil.
- Add the wasabi and some sea salt toward the end, and set aside.
- In a small pot, boil the edamame beans according to the instructions and set aside.
- Slice the cabbage into quarters.
- In a cast iron or regular frying pan, heat the vegan butter and soy sauce and fry the cabbage until golden brown.
- Add salt and pepper to taste.
- Remove the cabbage and add the breadcrumbs to the pan and roast until golden and crispy.
- Serve the cabbage with a small amount of the wasabi mayo (made in first steps) and edamame beans.
- Top with sesame seeds and grated lemon zest.