The clock is ticking on buying presents for everyone on your list. Good thing that Greenpoint has plenty of craft and gift fairs going on this weekend, not least of all our very own Greenpointers Holiday Market, making its triumphant return after a three-year-long absence (stop by our table for our custom gift wrap!)

Designed by our very own Julia Moak!

The Evergreenpoint Carolers will surely dazzle market-goers of all ages with a fun and festive set.

This week, we profiled some new establishments with endearing origin stories — a Korean fried chicken spot from a mother-daughter team, and Williamsburg watering hole Diane’s, named in memory of an iconic local bartender.

There’s still some time to participate in P.S. 34’s holiday fundraiser, filled with some great options from local businesses. Looking for a Christmas tree? We updated our list of local options in 2022.

NBK Parks Alliance and Steve Wasterval collaborated on a cool series of prints — get ‘em before they’re gone.

The week wasn’t all holly and jolly, though. We’re saying “bah humbug” to the EPA’s new projected timeline of the Newtown Creek Superfund Site.

New legislation introduced by council member Lincoln Restler aims to curb excessive filming in Greenpoint (and beyond, but we’re Greenpointers, so…).

For an afternoon pick-me-up, Greta shared the recipe for an espresso-based drink.

In and around North Brooklyn

Williamsburg is the world’s best pizza neighborhood, according to Grub Street.

TikTok influencers are fighting tooth and nail to live in Greenpoint.

n+1 wrote about a very ugly area of our very beautiful neighborhood.