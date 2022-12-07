Greenpoint’s P.S. 34 Oliver H. Perry Elementary School, the oldest continually operating public school in all of New York City and home of the first Polish-English Dual Language Program in the five boroughs, is currently running an online fundraising initiative.

The P.S. 34 PTA has put together the 2022 Annual Winter Auction. The online auction’s website reads, “Every year, the P.S. 34 PTA tries to increase our fundraising to provide more enrichments, teacher support, and program expansion for our kids.”

The backyard at Little Rascal, one of the restaurants participating in P.S. 34’s Winter Auction.

The list of items up for auction is extensive. Several local businesses, including some of Greenpoint’s most popular restaurants, have gotten into the holiday spirit. In fact, the P.S. 34 Winter Auction reads like a list of North Brooklyn’s hottest openings.

“The P.S. 34 PTA was thrilled to partner with so many local businesses in our community who came together to support our school,” said Melanie Luftman, a member of the PTA Fundraising Committee. Luftman told Greenpointers that the committee “worked tirelessly to reach out and connect with over 400 local businesses and solicit donations.”

“We see our community as an extension of our village, and their support in donations and our parents’ patronage in their businesses offers reciprocal value to the community,” finished Luftman.

Highlights of the P.S. 34 Winter Auction include $100 gift cards for Little Rascal, a $250 gift card for Nura, $150 gift cards to Glasserie, a $200 gift card to Lilia that includes a reservation, and a $100 gift card for Cool World. Newcomer Bar Americano donated a $150 gift card; popular local spot Bernie’s donated a $50 gift card; and Buttery Bar donated a $100 gift card. The list also includes The Lobster Joint, Edy’s Grocer, Edith’s, Parkhouse, and Pierozek

The interior of Buttery Bar, one of the restaurants participating in P.S. 34’s Winter Auction.

Plus, other local businesses, aside from restaurants, are also on the list. Kids’ favorites New York Society of Play and The Play Lab donated. Word Bookstore, Lili and Cata, the Wythe Hotel, and Big Night also donated. And the list goes on!

The main room at NY Society of Play, one of the local businesses participating in P.S. 34’s Winter Auction.

To see every item up for auction and place bids, visit PS 34’s Winter Auction site here. Bidding ends Sunday, December 11 at 9 p.m.