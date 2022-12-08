Two North Brooklyn mainstays — NBK Parks Alliance and Steve Wasterval — have teamed up for a limited-edition series of prints, both celebrating our dynamic neighborhood and raising funds in the process.

The collaboration encourages locals to join NBK Parks’ Sustaining Membership program for the year 2023, as members will be rewarded with a 10” x 10” print of their choice. Steve Wasterval, known for his mini-landscapes of Greenpoint buildings, created a series called The Spaces You Love. The project depicts nine different local spots.

“Wasterval painted these green spaces on-site en plein air, rendering each in his distinctive impressionist style with a porcelain-inspired blue and white color palette that recalls Dutch tiles,” the campaign’s website reads.

The campaign launched in mid-November and lasts until December 31, so be sure to get your print now, before they sell out.

NBK Parks will celebrate their 20th anniversary next year, and a donation allows them to continue their work making our parks and green spaces more accessible to everyone.

