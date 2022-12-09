Our Holiday Market is this Sunday, December 11th, 1-7PM! With over 60 vendors bringing you locally made gift options, you’re sure to find something for everyone on your list.

Once you’ve supported these talented creators, swing by the Greenpointers table to get your gifts wrapped with our custom Greenpointers stickers, bags and gift tags. Your donations support our local media coverage.

Our postcards, designed by Greenpointers’ own Julia Moak, make a great card or even work as a wall-worthy print. This postcard features a charming poem by Ars Poetica, who will be on site crafting up bespoke verse.

Suggested Donation

Gift bag with tag – $3

Greenpoint postcard – $3

v

Greenpoint sticker – $2

Pack of 10 gift tags – $5

And if you can’t make it to the market, you can still support from your couch. Get your Greenpointers holiday cards, stickers and gift tags online. We love being your source for what’s happening in the neighborhood and your contributions REALLY help us support our community. Thank you!