If you’ve lived in North Brooklyn for even five minutes, you’ve likely encountered the ubiquitous brightly colored “No Parking: Filming” signs that adorn our streets.

Film and TV productions bring jobs to the neighborhood and help support local businesses. But it can also be a nuisance for residents, scrambling to find already limited park options, being redirected from walking down their own street, or the sound of crews setting up shoots disturbing their sleep.

New legislation from council members Lincoln Restler and Gale Brewer of Manhattan hopes to give their constituents a break from productions that have overstayed their welcome.

“The legislation introduced Wednesday by Councilman Lincoln Restler (D-Brooklyn) would require the Mayor’s Office to cap the number of days crews could shoot in particular Census tracts — which divvy up neighborhoods into groups of blocks — at just 10 per month,” says NY Post.

When the set of HBO’s “The Knick” infamously spread Milton Street with dirt in 2013.

“Production crews were shooting in one stretch of Greenpoint between Greenpoint Avenue and Nassau Avenue for 23 days a month on average, according to a data analysis requested by Restler’s office. Nearby, producers were setting up for 15 days a month on average over a two-block wide stretch between Humboldt and Leonard streets.” NY Post

Complaints about over-filming in Greenpoint are nothing new. Almost a decade ago, we ran a very dramatically titled story called “TV and Film Production Ruining Greenpoint Lives?” based on reporting from CBS NY (be sure to grab some popcorn while you comb through the heated comments section that ensued).

v

With parking an already contentious issue in the neighborhood, a film shoot taking up more spaces than the need certainly flames tensions.

Vintage cars from the set of “Godfather of Harlem”

Lastly, might I suggest a compromise? You can film here if your show is cool. It’s fun seeing a street do a little time travel a la this recent Godfather of Harlem shoot. A lifelong dream of mine came true last month after I randomly encountered the titular runway from Project Runway. But what’s with all these random cop shows? What the hell even is FBI: International? Personally, I think we have enough of those.