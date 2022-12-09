By Audra Lambert

Ho, ho, hold on to your Santa hats! This weekend promises to be a fun-filled romp for anyone ready to trade work holiday parties for the chance to stop, shop and celebrate. As things chill outside this weekend, step into local venues and thaw off at the range of fun events we’ve compiled.

And a friendly reminder that our beloved holiday market makes its triumphant return this Sunday! Greenpointers, with the help of Dusty Rose Vintage, has worked hard to source a fun list of over 60 local vendors. Be sure to stop by our table for our custom gift wrap and cards.

Prints, stickers, and bag tags designed by Greenpointers’ own Julia Moak.

Friday, December 9

For fans of ceramics and handmade artisanal goods, Clay Space Members & Friends Holiday Market (275 Calyer Street) is a crafty way to kick off the weekend. The market includes over two dozen craft makers at the height of their creative prowess, with unique gifts for health, wholeness & the home. The market’s Friday evening opening starts at 5 PM and promises refreshments and good cheer, while the market lasts through Sunday.

v

Holiday market goods. Image courtesy of Clay Space, 275 Calyer Street.

Saturday, December 10

Wax on, wax off at this unique candle-pouring workshop, complete with a beer tasting, at TALEA Beer Co. (87 Richardson St.) Led by Moods by Yemmie, this multi-sensory event takes place at the brewery’s tap room from 12 – 2 PM. Visitors are introduced to matching fragrance profiles with beer flavors, with all materials included for participants. Pour a handmade gift while treating yourself to a flight of four TALEA brews, perfect for the crafty imbiber.

Moods by Yemmie candle-making at TALEA. Image courtesy TALEA.

For anyone looking for a space that can deck the halls, the artistic and cultural offerings at 100 Sutton Studio’s opening party (100 Sutton St, Fl 2) hit the spot! A selection of multidisciplinary artists, designers and filmmakers present immersive visuals for studio guests. Visitors can enjoy refreshments inside of kaleidoscopic art projections, with presentations by a range of artists including No Fun Studios (Jimmy Simmons) in collaboration with Gonzalo Gelso, all on view while tours kick off exploring these majestic rental spaces. For anyone ready to rock the night away, the party kicks off at 7:30 and stays going until the wee morning hours.

Image of immersive installation by No Fun Studios (Jimmy Simmons) in collaboration with Gonzalo Gelso. Image credit: No Fun Studios and Gonzalo Gelso.

Sunday, December 11

The intrepid guest looking for a little more than the typical Christmas cheer can trek up to Box Street for a Gotham Depot Moto celebration featuring The Kipsongo Project (51 Box St.) For anyone’s who is a rider, or knows one, Gotham Depot Moto is a cutting-edge moto collective and they invite visitors join them Sunday from 4 PM for this festive holiday fundraiser. The eclectic venue has invited The Kipsongo Project — a nonprofit benefiting women artisans in Kenya — to display their wares. Together they invite guests to come and peruse home goods and jewelry for sale in a convivial and refreshment-filled atmosphere.

Gotham Depot Moto Presents a Holiday Fundraiser & Shopping Experience. Courtesy Gotham Depot Moto and The Kipsongo Project.

Fans of a rollicking good time filled with holiday cheer can get their burlesque, go-go dancing and raffle fix at a secret speakeasy, located behind The Gutter bowling alley (200 N 14th St) this Sunday for Season’s Teasings. The show opens its doors at 9 PM, and features a selection of entertainment assembled by Betty Brash for her Ten Pin Tease. A sure treat for those looking to get onto Santa’s naughty list!

Betty Brash’s Ten Pin Tease presents: Season’s Teasings. Image courtesy Betty Brash.

Whether you suffer from festive fatigue or you’re ready to rock around the Christmas tree, check into any of these events for a fun filled event that keeps on giving. There’s nowhere better to enjoy the daze of festivities that December brings right here in Greenpoint.