Greenpoint’s Greta Coffee and Kitchen (204 Nassau Ave.) is a woman-owned, neighborhood cafe serving Israeli and Mediterranean dishes and locally roasted specialty coffee. The name, Greta, is a nod to the owner’s grandmother, who owned a family restaurant in Tel Aviv in the 1940s.

For this week’s Community Cookbook, Greta has shared a recipe for an espresso beverage called The Afternooner. Greta told Greenpointers that the inspiration behind The Afternooner was to create a festive and refreshing pick-me-up in the afternoon.

See the recipe for The Afternooner below.

Ingredients

2 ounces of espresso (Greta recommends their house blend espresso beans)

4 ounces of fresh orange juice

4 ounces of Fever Tree tonic water

Scoop of ice

Directions

1. Fill a 16 ounce highball with a scoop of ice.

2. Pour the fresh orange juice into the glass.

3. Add the tonic water.

4. Stir for 5-10 seconds.

5. Top off with a double shoot of espresso.