Fresh Christmas trees are a festive way to get your home into the holiday spirit. Christmas tree stands are back and peppered throughout the neighborhood, making it easy for Greenpointers to deck their halls. Plus, most stands offer additional activities like Instagram-able sleighs and visits from Santa.

Whether you are looking for a small Balsam Fir for your studio or a towering Fraser Fir to make a statement, the perfect tree for you can be found right here in the neighborhood. Here is a list of the best places to buy a live Christmas tree in North Brooklyn.

Greg’s Trees

Greg Walsh started Greg’s Trees in 1985, and the company has been an NYC staple ever since, growing to several locations throughout the city, three of which are in North Brooklyn.

Each of Greg’s locations sells a large variety of affordable trees including Fraser Fir, Noble Fir, Nordmann Fir, Balsam Fir, and Silver Fir, with in-person discounts for seniors, first responders and not-for-profit organizations. Patrons can also order Greg’s Trees online, with durable stands, delivery, and professional installation included, but Greg’s festive stands are definitely worth an in-person visit.

Another special feature at Greg’s Trees is when owner Greg Walsh himself dresses up as Santa and takes photos with neighborhood kids. (Charismatic Walsh is the perfect Saint Nick!)

v

Greg’s Trees at The Springs.

Greg’s Tree’s at The Springs

Greg’s Trees at The Springs (224 Franklin St.) is located on the corner of Franklin and Green Streets. At this location, Greg’s has created a backyard wonderland with a family-size Instagram-able sled plus a fun tropical-inspired cut-out for photo ops. In addition to a large variety of trees in all different sizes, Greg’s also offer wreaths and other festive decor, plus delivery.

At this location outside of The Springs, Santa visits the stand on December 9, from 4 p.m. – 9 p.m. Don’t miss The Springs’ over-the-top holiday decorations inside the bar (kids are welcome until 7 p.m.)

Greg’s Trees at McCarren Park.

Greg’s Trees at McCarren Park

Greg’s Trees at McCarren Park (776 Lorimer St.) is located on the edge of McCarren Park on Driggs Ave. between Manhattan Ave. and Lorimer St. In addition to trees, wreaths, and other decor, this location features a large white sled and a Santa cut-out for fun photo-ops.

Santa Claus visits the McCarren Park location on December 10 2 p.m. – 6 p.m.

Greg Walsh at his Pumpkin Patch, which is now transformed into a Winter Wonderland, selling Christmas trees and more.

Greg’s Trees on Williamsburg Waterfront

Greg’s Trees’ third location in the neighborhood is on the Williamsburg waterfront at 15 River St., which was the site of Greg’s Great Pumpkin Patch.

This waterfront location has undergone a transformation from a fall-themed extravaganza into a winter wonderland that includes Christmas cut-outs, Santa’s sleigh, and of course, Christmas trees. This location includes the same premium varieties of trees, plus a Christmas market is packed with ornaments, lights, and tree toppers.

Greenpoint Trees

Greenpoint Trees’ stand on Manhattan Ave. and Calyer St. in Greenpoint.

Greenpoint Trees (814 Manhattan Ave.) on the corner of Manhattan Ave. and Calyer St. has kept the neighborhood festive since 1990. This tree stand is open 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

One of the friendly salesmen, Brad, has been there working for years, and says that they “like to keep a low profile.” You won’t find a lot of gimmicks at this stand, but the convenient location makes it the best place to pick up a tree for many Greenpointers.

Tree stands and wreaths are also for sale. Plus, Greenpoint Trees offers home delivery and even professional decorating services.

Paradise Florist

Paradise Florist (104 Norman Ave.) is a family-owned business that has been in Greenpoint for over 30 years, and for three generations. Every holiday season, the florist converts its greenhouse into an area dedicated to selling Christmas trees.

Jessica Stanczak, with the help of sister Evelyn and boyfriend Adam, runs the tree sales, while her mother Theresa, and the original owner (and grandma) Maria, continue to run the shop selling flowers, arrangements, and an array of plants.

Paradise Florist only accepts cash for Christmas trees, but they offer affordable options.

Online: Christmas Tree Brooklyn and NYC Trees

If you can’t make it to the stands, Christmas trees are available online. Two local companies, Christmas Tree Brooklyn and NYC Trees, both deliver to Greenpoint.

Christmas Tree Brooklyn offers free tree delivery anywhere in the five boroughs. They offer contactless delivery to any type of apartment or home, including walk-ups. They can also set up the tree for you. You can also order lights, a wreath, or garland to be delivered at the same time.

NYC Trees was started by a native New Yorker and teacher, Harold DeLucia, in 2012. He believes in supporting local farms by offering local, sustainable, farm fresh trees. NYC Trees also delivers and installs trees for “hassle-free holidays”.