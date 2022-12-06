Deck the halls! The Greenpointers Holiday Market is BACK and merrier than ever! Join us this Sunday, Dec 11th from 1-7 pm, under the wooden beams of the Greenpoint Loft (67 West St 5th flr) and celebrate alongside 60+ local vendors luring us with their handmade treasures.

This year we’re bringing you a bevy of Brooklyn’s best eco-conscious brands paving the way in sustainability.

Shop your hearts out, sip on local craft beer and smoky cider margaritas, nibble on tasty treats. Let the kiddies run wild with FREE activities. Swing by, spend the day and explore what we’ve got in store.

Here’s a sneak peek at the brands we want you to put on your must-see list.

Featured Vendors

LMW Studio is a Greenpoint-based brand creating statement jewelry and accent lighting. Lindsey focuses on non-traditional methods of fabrication to incorporate nature’s organic textures paired alongside bold, geometric shapes- all made from repurposed and recycled metals. The end result are timeless pieces you’ll never want to take off. v

Greenpoint OGs, 204 Haus Crafters dishes out the sexiest coaster sets & trays we’ve ever seen. Each playful design bursts with color and is perfectly preserved under an oh-so juicy coat of high-gloss resin. One part functional, one part art. Elevate your table game with one of their handcrafted pieces and be the envy of everyone.

South of the border meets Lower East Side flair, Jajaja dishes out tasty plant-based Mexican street-food that’s rooted in local heritage. Authentic and flavorful, Jajaja’s lip-smacking dishes are so tasty, one bite sets us on a trip to Mexico.

Sustainable, accessible and transparent. Maison Jar is a refillery and low-waste grocery store located in Greenpoint, Brooklyn. Make them your one-stop-shop for all your fav goodies without the unnecessary packaging. Simply grab a mason jar and go shopping! Swing by and grab one of their delectable mulled wine, hot chocolate, cookie, beauty or home essential gift kit.

Sandrine B Jewelry is an eco-conscious jewelry brand that uses ethically-sourced gold and gemstones to memorialize antiques, discarded found objects, and remnants from nature. Mindfully crafted using the the ancient “lost wax” process, each piece is finished by hand in NYC.

SASS is a women-led company specializing in all things chocolate. From CBD infused chocolate bars and bonbons to hemp-derived CBD/THC treats, these sweets are almost too good to eat!

Stay warm this winter in Tio Lee‘s super cozy Fargo hats made out recycled poly and wool from New Zealand. Warm enough for the great outdoors, cozy enough for the couch—all of their products are manufactured by hand in Brooklyn, NY.

Yaro Studios is a Greenpoint based pottery studio that will be throwing on a mini pottery wheel and showcasing member’s work. If you’ve ever been curious about working with clay, Yaro is the perfect place to get your hands dirty!

Earrings made out of bacon? Glitterlimes makes jewelry out of real food and preserves it in resin. Since 1996, Debbie Tuch has mastered the craft of magically transforming colorful nibbles into wearable works of art. Fruit, candy, donuts, snacks—nothing is off-limits. Grab one of these babies asap!

Created by Greenpoint artist J. Morrison in 2010, with a zine entitled “Fight the Power”, HOMOCATS is a visual art project connecting the modern popularity of the feline with social politics. They will be selling their annual zine publication, along with a line of screenprinted apparel created from the artwork in the pages.

Huge thanks to our sponsors, without which we could not continue to support local independent business, creativity, and art!