Good afternoon, Greenpointers.

The holiday season is officially in full swing!

A popular Westchester bakery, 123 Dough, just set up shop in Greenpoint. Eavesdrop launched a brunch menu. K’Far, the spinoff of the buzzy Laser Wolf, is open for business at the Hoxton Hotel.

A new musical festival, Flesh and Steel, kicked off at Saint Vitus last night. For the Record will celebrate its first anniversary this weekend with plenty of live music.

A new musical festival, Flesh and Steel, kicked off at Saint Vitus last night. For the Record will celebrate its first anniversary this weekend with plenty of live music.

The Leonard Library will temporarily close at the end of the year for a long renovation process. A new dog run is coming to McCarren Park (and has locals talking!)

H&M just opened a year-long pop-up on, where else, North 6th Street. We got the scoop on the construction process for the landmarked Domino Sugar Factory, which will turn into office and retail space next year.

A sad trend this year has been local businesses forced to close due to issues with leases and landlords. Unfortunately, the latest casualty was Williamsburg coffee shop Cafe Beit, whose last day is December 15.