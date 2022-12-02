Bar Americano (180 Franklin St.) opened earlier this month to much fanfare, highlighting the European tradition of aperitivo hour.

For this week’s Community Cookbook recipe, Bar Americano has shared the recipe for one of the bar’s cocktails called the Perfect Manhattan. Bar Americano’s version is a twist on the original, using two different vermouths, one sweet and one dry, while the most popular version of the classic Manhattan uses only sweet vermouth.

To make Bar Americano’s Perfect Manhattan, you’ll need a bar spoon, a mixing glass, a jigger, a strainer, and a glass. Bar Americano recommends serving the Perfect Manhattan in a martini glass, a Nick & Nora glass, or a coupe.

See the recipe for the Perfect Manhattan below and find last week’s Community Cookbook recipe here.

Ingredients

1 ounce of Old Forester Bourbon

1 ounce of Old Forester Rye

0.5 of an ounce of Poli Gran Bassano Vermouth Rosso

0.5 of an ounce of Dos Déus Dry Vermouth Reserve

3-4 dashes of Angostura Bitters

3-4 drops of saline solution (optional, for the more experienced bartender)

1 brandied cherry

Directions