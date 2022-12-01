It’s time to get the gang back together! After close to 3 long years, Greenpointers Holiday Market is coming back and we want you all there to celebrate!

Mark your calendars for Sunday, Dec 11th from 1-7 pm. Located at 67 West Street 5th Fl inside the historic Greenpoint Loft. Under the rustic wooden beams, over 60+ of the best vendors will be on hand to dazzle you with their handmade and vintage wares.

A packed house at our seasonal markets

This year we’ve partnered up with the local fav Dusty Rose Vintage. Together we’ve handpicked each vendor with an eye on eco-friendliness and sustainability. Sweet vintage finds, handmade items, ethical business practices all take center stage.

Get toasty with a warm mulled wine. Perhaps a frosty Greenpoint beer? Better yet go bold. Set your tastebuds a flame with a Smokey Cider Margarita made with Ilegal Mezcal.

Holiday Market 2019

Rock out to live music by father and son Shawtime Duo. Once toes are tapping, bust out your biggest libretto and join the Evergreenpoint Carolers as they deck the halls in holiday merriment.

v

Nail Art Holiday Market 2016

Pepper in playtime upstairs with some FREE activities including: Nail art by Peenk, Thai massages with Reiki by Human@Ease, personalized typewriter poetry with Ars Poetica. Kids will have a blast with Lightbridge Academy’s table where there will be ornament making, gingerbread cookie decoration, and letter writing to Santa. Did we mention it’s free?

For a small fee get your polaroid portraits taken by Picturemanbob. Or see what 2023 holds in store with a tarot reading by Heathens. Plus New Yorker cartoonist Hilary Fitzgerald Campbell will be doing live drawn custom cartoons and her famous pet portraits!

Winter Candyland Holiday Market 2018

Swing by the our fabulous photo booth courtesy of Broadway Stages. Set against a holiday-inspired art installation, photographer Gus Ponce, will be snapping pics of all your smiling faces.

After picking the perfect gifts for everyone on your list, visit the Greenpointers table to get them wrapped with our custom Greenpointers stickers, bags and gift tags. Our postcards (designed by Greenpointers own Julia Moak) make a great card or even work as a wall-worthy print.

NYC Skyline views from Greenpoint Loft’s roofdeck

As the sun sets, pop onto the roof deck and take a few magical pics of the city skyline.

With so many good vibes floating around, we guarantee you’ll spend the whole day buzzing with holiday cheer.

We can’t wait to welcome you all back. Mark your calendar’s for Sunday Dec 11th from 1-7pm at 67 West Street 5th floor. See you there!

Holiday Market 2019 Lisa Markuson at work on one of her vintage typewriters (photo: Ben Shirai) Spring Market 2019 Roof Deck Yoga with Hosh Yoga Spring Market 2019 Roofdeck at Greenpoint Loft Inside Greenpoint Loft Holiday Market 2017 Live jazz 2017 Holiday Market 2014 Massages by Human@Ease

Huge thanks to our sponsors, without which we could not continue to support local independent business, creativity, and art!