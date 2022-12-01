The holidays are in full swing this weekend in North Brooklyn. There are many ways to get in the spirit, with or without kids! Get some holiday shopping done, learn a new card game, or dance your heart out. These are just a few of the fun, festive features the neighborhood is offering this weekend.

Saturday, December 3

Erin Roberts is hosting her first Open Studio in her new Greenpoint showroom this Saturday, December 3, 12 – 4 p.m. The event will include drinks, small bites, music, and shopping, featuring work by Roberts and MO Ceramics.

“Meet the makers and shop local with unique minimal ceramics, artwork, and home goods in our favorite Japanese meets Scandinavian aesthetic,” said Roberts.

The Open Studio event requires an RSVP to attend. To RSVP, email shop@erinroberts.design. Roberts is not posting the address publicly as her studio is not a public storefront and usually a private office, so this is a rare opportunity!

v

Town Square is hosting a Cookies with Santa celebration at FourFiveSix (199 Richardson St.). During the event, kids can decorate homemade cookies and enjoy hot chocolate before or after taking photos with Santa. Parents can snap shots of kids on Santa’s lap for free or leave the photography to the trained professional. The Cookies with Santa event will also feature live music, face painting, and a cash bar with holiday drinks for parents.

Tickets can be purchased in advance online or at the door if tickets are still available, but Town Square events tend to sell out quickly.

For all of the parents that attend Cookies with Santa, your turn to have fun starts later that night.

The Party Planning Committee is hosting a Greenpoint Parents Night Out from 7 – 11 p.m. at The Springs (224 Franklin St.). An added bonus is that this is the first weekend to experience The Springs all decked out in festive flair for the holidays.

Reserve a spot for free on Eventbrite.

Cafe Beit (158 Bedford Ave.) is hosting a Goodbye Party from 6 to 10 p.m. before the coffee shop closes for good on December 15.

The cafe announced they were closing on Instagram, writing “it is with a heavy heart that we must announce our closure. Cafe Beit will be closing for good on December 15. Our lease is ending and unfortunately will not be renewed.”

Cafe Beit then posted on Instagram that the whole neighborhood is invited to a “closing party.” The post reads, “If you’re seeing this, you’re invited!”

Sunday, December 4

From 5 to 7 p.m., Archestratus (160 Huron St.) is hosting a game night. The game of the night will be Fruits, which is a fast-paced card game for 2 – 5 players created by Punderdome co-creator Jo Firestone and former Tonight Show games producer Josh Knapp. Firestone and Knapp will be at Archestratus teaching guests how to play.

You must preorder a deck of Fruits for $12.99 on Archestratus’ website to hold a table for you and other guests in your party. Food, beer and wine will be available for sale during the game night.

718 Sessions, voted the best place to dance your heart out by Time Out, celebrates 20 years of music and dancing at Good Room (98 Meserole Ave.). 718 Sessions 20th Anniversary Bash will feature music by Danny Krivit all night long.

Tickets cost only $5 for the first 100 guests, entering before 7 p.m. After that, tickets are $25 at the door and $15 for those who buy them in advance. Purchase advance tickets via Instagram or on this site.

As mentioned above, The Springs (224 Franklin St.) is all decked out for the holidays. On Sunday at 6 p.m., the festive bar is hosting Drag Queen Bingo at The Springs plus a Drag Show with Miss Bussy. The event will include lots of drinks, food, and of course, prizes. Another perfect opportunity to sample all of the new holiday cocktails at The Springs!

All Weekend

From 2 p.m. – 8 p.m. on both Saturday and Sunday, December 3 – 4, Sutton Market (100 Sutton St.) will host a pop-up that combines an art show with a holiday market. You can pick up unique gifts for everyone on your holiday list while simultaneously supporting local artists, crafters, and performers.

There will be an open bar on both days from 6 – 7 p.m. and music on both days from 6 – 8 p.m. featuring a DJ on Saturday and jazz trio Chaz Martineau on Sunday.

Sunday, December 4 is Family Day at Sutton Market. At 2 p.m., there will be an art class for kids ages 6 – 12 highlighting Andy Warhol’s Holiday Art. At 3 p.m., an event called “We Are Colores” will entertain kids with songs and crafts with native Spanish speakers.