The revamp of the historic Domino Sugar Factory could be the cherry on top of the latest Williamsburg retail boom.

Two Trees Management, the developer behind several Brooklyn properties, plans to turn the lot currently housing the old Domino Sugar Factory into a sprawling retail and office space, already underway with their residential buildings 325 Kent and One South First, and the Ten Grand office building.

The 11-acre Domino Sugar landmarked site presents some construction challenges, but David Lombino of Two Trees says they’re prepared and excited to take them on. The foundation was constructed 18 months ago, and Lombino hopes to complete the project within the next calendar year. While there are no tenants lined up just yet, Lombino feels that the success of the Ten Grand building bodes well for the future of office space in the neighborhood.



Renderings of the interior office space. Images courtesy of Two Trees Management.

The lower floors will house retail space, with the permanent bathrooms for Domino Park set to be installed there as well. The top floors will be commercial office space. “Mixed-use spaces make for better neighborhoods,” Lombino told Greenpointers over the phone.

“The Refinery at Domino features a unique indoor vertical garden between the glass curtain wall and the building’s brick exterior. The building features a dedicated bicycle lobby with a separate entrance, ramp, and secure bike parking,” says the project’s fact sheet provided by Two Trees. “The Refinery will house a 40,000 SF retail fitness club with an indoor pool and full-service gym.”

The all-electric building also prioritizes sustainability, one of only a few citywide with net-zero carbon emissions.