The Leonard Street branch of the Brooklyn Public Library (81 Devoe Street) will temporarily close at the end of 2022.

Renovations include the installation of a new HVAC system, and the beautiful, historical ceiling is getting a long-awaited restoration. Previously, the ceiling held a laylight (sort of like a decorative skylight) situated at the center. There’s no official end date, but the process is expected to last for at least two years.

Last year, the library temporarily closed for a renovation process that lasted a few months. Repairs included the installation of a wheelchair ramp and replacing the building’s front steps.

The historical look of Leonard Library. Photo courtesy of Leonard Library via Facebook.

“Leonard Library is one of BPL’s original Carnegie branches and is the iconic library visited by Francie in Betty Smith’s beloved book, A Tree Grows in Brooklyn,” the branch’s website reads.

Today, November 30, is the last day to place holds. “Beginning on Tuesday January 10th, 2023, remaining holds will be available for pick up at the Greenpoint Library at 107 Norman Avenue, Brooklyn” according to a Facebook post.

Be sure to follow Leonard Library on Facebook for any updates!