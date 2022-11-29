The neighborhood’s newest space for sound is now also its newest space for brunch.

Over the weekend, Eavesdrop (647 Manhattan Ave) threw its hat into the local brunch ring with an updated, special menu paired with the same live DJs you know and love for the early riser in some of us.

Said brunch menu includes a coffee partnership with Homecoming — who, in true North Brooklyn fashion, are slinging flowers and kitschy home goods just as much as they’re slinging caffeine — and two of their globally sourced, locally roasted blends. The food offerings span traditional brunch offerings and dishes inspired by childhood in a Japanese-American home, including a garnish bowl with Greek yogurt and countless fixins, dashi smashed potatoes with furikake and curry ketchup, drunk fruit waffles, grits a la congee (with everything bagel seasoning!), and more.

The drink menu also gets an inventive twist combining usual brunch cocktails with fresh juices and pops of brightness and, as Eavesdrop describes it, “approachable hints of booze” for either recovering after last night or revving up for another day of debauchery ahead.

Brunch starts at 11 a.m. and runs until 4 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays, with DJs clocking in at noon to soundtrack your meal. Reservations are available HERE and, yes, in case you were wondering, this Saturday’s reservations are already going fast if you’re anything more than a party of two.

