Local coffeeshop and espresso bar, Cafe Beit (158 Bedford Ave.), also known as El Beit, is closing after seven successful years in Williamsburg. Unfortunately, Cafe Beit is one of many local establishments to make it through the pandemic, only to shutter due to landlord disputes, rent hikes, and other lease-related obstacles.

The cafe made the announcement on Instagram, writing “it is with a heavy heart that we must announce our closure. Cafe Beit will be closing for good on December 15. Our lease is ending and unfortunately will not be renewed.”

Cafe Beit’s Instagram post continued with, “Bringing the DIY energy of this beautiful space to the uniquely kind community we’ve caffeinated for almost seven years has been a true joy. Thank you all for helping Beit live up to our Hebrew and Arabic namesake: HOME.”

The post received multiple well wishes from neighbors. After numerous comments, Cafe Beit responded with, “Thank you to everyone for the support and incredibly kind words. I don’t think you can build a healthy vibe without genuinely great people. So many truly unique souls have graced us with their presence over the years.”

The interior of Cafe Beit. Photo: Cafe Beit

Jon, the owner of Cafe Beit, told Greenpointers that he’s not sure why the landlord is not renewing their lease. “They haven’t given us much of a reason besides wanting to move in another direction,” he said. Jon doesn’t think rent was the main problem, but explained that there was a conflict over the security deposit.

Jon originally planned to transfer ownership of the cafe to Loveless Coffee, Cafe Beit’s coffee roaster, when the lease ended. “We had settled on a deal with the landlord, but then they pulled out,” Jon explained wearily. “We tried getting them to reconsider.”

The Cafe Beit owner is devastated and feels very badly about how everything turned out. “I’m just trying to wrap my head around the whole situation,” Jon told Greenpointers. He doesn’t want to speak for Loveless, but assumes the coffee roasters are upset also. “It was a great deal for both parties,” said Jon.

Cafe Beit is proudly 100% barista-owned. The charming coffee shop has been known for its great coffee, including delicious holiday specials, plus yummy snacks, beer, and wine. The cafe also hosted fun events like comedy shows and musical performances.

A sign outside Cafe Beit, proudly proclaiming the cafe is 100% barista owned. Photo: Cafe Beit

Sadly, Cafe Beit does not have plans to relocate at this time. But the cafe would like to bid farewell to friends in the neighborhood so Cafe Beit is having a goodbye party on Saturday, December 3, 6 p.m. – 10 p.m.

If you can’t make the party, you can visit Cafe Beit before December 15, Sunday – Thursday 8 a.m. – 3 p.m. and Friday – Saturday 8 a.m. – 6 p.m.