Good afternoon, Greenpointers.

Get out there and enjoy that unseasonably warm weather, I guess!

There’s no shortage of activities to fill your weekend with. Make plans to watch the NYC marathon as it rolls through North Brooklyn. Swing by the newly opened Williamsburg Market to check out a few of their exciting vendors. Head to Williamsburg Cinema for the ironically named Bushwick Film Festival.

Here are a few blasts from the past — a look back at Bar Matchless and Halloween in Greenpoint, circa 1956.

Pups on parade! See all the cute dogs who made it out to McGolrick Park last weekend for the parade and costume contest. And remember, you’re all winners in our book (I’m serious).

Cecily, a restaurant from Greenpoint locals, will open in the former IRL Gallery space next year. P.S. 34 hosted a Polish Cultural Bilingual Day in celebration of its dual language program.

Lendlease says it’s on track to re-open the Greenpoint ferry pier in November. So…there’s that! Bad news for National Grid, but good news for everyone else — an independent report found there’s no need for the additional vaporizers.

Designers Collab. recently re-opened in Williamsburg. This time, with an additional storefront.

Election Day is Tuesday, but you can vote now!

Last, but certainly not least, our annual holiday market is making a triumphant return next month, and we need YOUR help. Are you a local creative with a product to share? We want to hear from you!

