Running 26.2 miles in 70-degree weather and high humidity (or any weather, for that matter) may not be your idea of fun, but that doesn’t mean you can’t have your very own marathon day when the fifty-first iteration of the famed New York City race comes right through Williamsburg and Greenpoint on Sunday, November 6.

If you haven’t seen the markings on the street or numerous “no parking” signs (no, Law & Order isn’t filming for once), it’s true: the marathon will be coming down Bedford Ave to Nassau before making a sharp left onto Manhattan, right onto Greenpoint, and another left onto McGuinness before descending onto Long Island City via the Pulaski Bridge. But never fear, despite the neighborhood only consisting of two measly miles, your chances to watch the race will be high, given the fact that the Professional Wheelchair Division starts at 8 a.m. and the local roads will remain closed to cars until around 4 p.m.

Spectating is not one-size-fits all — last year, the return of the NYC Marathon after its 2020 cancellation featured countless outdoor dining structures for brunch and a view (of running), which will undoubtedly still be en vogue this year. And there are also multiple bars along the route which will be open for at least part of the revelry, including pup-friendly watering hole Luckydog, Temkin’s, Horses and Divorces, Turkey’s Nest, The Gibson, and a handful others.

In terms of food, there are no shortage of places to get your carb-loading by proxy in, either. Hole in the Wall, a mainly Australian-inspired casual spot featuring speciality coffee, a cocktail program, and seasonally influenced menus at 292 Bedford Ave, will be throwing a race-day party right in the thick of the action starting at 11:30 a.m. until close and featuring drink specials and live music for all. Neighborhood newcomer Fini Pizza will also be taking part in the excitement with pizza, drinks, confetti cannons, and beyond.

But the spectators don’t get to have all the fun, and for marathoners, your bib is a golden ticket. Ahead of the big day, runners can fuel up with specials at Ainslie and Fornino, who are both offering 50% off deals on pasta and signature pizza pies, respectively. Hole in the Wall will also have drink specials for marathoners, including a free round of mimosas. And after the race, anyone wearing their medal can get a complimentary mimosa at Isla & Co, complimentary beer at Clinton Hall, free beer and shot at The Clonard, and 25% off their entire order at Pure Green.

v

After all that, running or not, you deserve a rest day.