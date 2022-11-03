Are all of you oozing Halloween candies from your ears? My body isn’t quite happy with this increase in sugar intake and is rebelling in the form of zits. Hope this weekend will be a good candy detox for everyone! It’s most definitely an artsy weekend. Check out these gems I found for you.

Saturday, November 5

Have you always wanted to try ballroom dancing? This Saturday is when the stars align. Joseph’s Dance studio will be taking over the Polish Slavic Center Auditorium (176 Java Street) at 3:30 p.m. Your first class is absolutely free! Both adults and children are welcome.

Don’t have the moolah to splurge on a Broadway show? Come watch the works of two improv groups at The Gutter (200 North 14th Street), Saturday, 6 – 9 p.m. These troupes have been working hard for eight weeks to put up this showcase for you. Real talk, an improv comedy show is as Brooklyn as Brooklyn gets. Tickets here.

Punk Rock Movie Night at Film Noir Cinema (122 Meserole Avenue). It’s a double bill. Starting with feature film “Nightclubbing: The Birth of Punk Rock in NYC,” followed by a bonus short film “Sid: The Final Curtain,” featuring rare live footage of the last live performance of the Sex Pistols’ bassist Sid Vicious. Score those seats here.

Sunday, November 6

This event really intrigued me. Intuitive Collage at Held Space (61 Greenpoint Avenue, #309). Make time this Sunday, specifically 12 – 3 p.m., for this one-of-a-kind workshop. Guided by Laura Temple, you’ll get to explore collage as an artistic medium that allows for self-expression, discovery and play. No artistic background needed and all materials will be provided. So no excuses on your end! Your journey to freedom of collage expression here.

Any photographers reading this now? Come practice your skills and network with like-minded creatives. Taking place this Sunday at Light Studio 2 (649 Morgan Avenue, Suite 2G), 12 – 3 p.m, join OCF Portraits and Sophia Williams for this collaborative meetup/workshop. More details here.

Once in a not-so-blue moon, we come across Harry Potter marathons. Skyline Drive In (1 Oak Street) has been bringing us the classics! This Sunday, 7:30 p.m., watch Harry Potter and the Half Blood Prince on the Greenpoint Waterfront, with the Manhattan skyline in the background. Your tickets to nostalgia here.

All Weekend

The 2022 TCS New York City Marathon kicks off this Sunday. Ainslie (76 Ainslie Street) is offering marathon runners steamy, cheesy and delectable plates of al-dente pasta! Show your numbered bibs to chow down on spaghetti pomodoro, penne alla vodka or cacio e pepe for 50% off! This promotion will be valid Friday through Sunday, so get your tummies ready.

Saying, ‘There’s a lot going this weekend!”, is the understatement of the weekend. Go out there and immerse yourself into all that Greenpoint has to offer!