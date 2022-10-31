Dogs from all across Greenpoint gathered at the temporarily renamed “McGhoulrick” Park on Saturday afternoon for a paws-itively spooky good time.

The October 29 parade and costume contest saw all manner of breeds and costumes, including the “Bark-lays” Center, characters from Bob’s Burgers, and a family of Elton Johns.

Stay tuned when @mcgolrickdogs announces the winner of the costume contest on Instagram later today! Scroll through our gallery below for some of our favorites.

And Happy Halloween from all of us here at Greenpointers!

All photos by Julia Moak

v