It’s that time of year, Greenpoint! Election Day will take place next Tuesday, November 8. On that day, polls are open from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Early voting started this weekend and will last until this Sunday, November 6.

Polling places are open at various times, so be sure to check the official NYC Board of Elections website to find out the best time to go.

Voters will decide who they want to represent them in the State Assembly, State Senate, gubernatorial, and congressional elections.

Assemblymember Emily Gallagher and State Senate Democratic nominee Kristen Gonzalez are both running unopposed. Long-serving representative Nydia Velázquez will face Republican candidate Juan Pagan.

v

For the gubernatorial race, incumbent Kathy Hochul will face her first competitive election as governor against Republican candidate Lee Zeldin, who has made crime a focal point of his platform and approach to voters. Zeldin’s campaign has been picking up steam as polls put him closer and closer to Hochul’s lead.

Also, remember to flip your ballot over to vote on three ballot proposals developed by the New York City Racial Justice Commission. Click here to learn more about them.