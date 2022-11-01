After 15 years of serving locals cheap beer, cozy brunch, and live indie music the bar once touted as a “neighborhood beacon” by @nymag was unceremoniously evicted after the building was sold.

Bar Matchless had a scrappy start in 2003, opening its doors as a bar next to a squatter bicycle shop, that eventually became the courtyard and live music room that locals came to know and appreciate.

For 12 years, they hosted an estimated amount of over 15,000 bands in over 5,000 shows with programming four days out of the week on average.

Its beginnings as a music spot coincided with notable moments in Greenpoint history like the revival of McCarren Park Pool as a concert venue, and alongside @enidsbar (RIP), the corner of Driggs & Manhattan was a destination for a no frills affordable good time.

We have yet to see what the future holds for 557 Manhattan Ave but rumor has it that it will soon be occupied by new construction condos.

