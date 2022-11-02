Newcomer Williamsburg Market (103 N. 3rd Street) is opening its doors this Friday, November 4. As Greenpointers previously reported, the new marketplace will replace the former North 3rd Street Market under new management from Moonrise Ventures and feature a host of new vendors and concepts.

Williamsburg Market introduced its list of vendors to the community via Instagram over the past six weeks. The vendor list includes a wide range of culinary delights.

The first vendor that was introduced is Alidoro, which Williamsburg Market advertised as “Zagat’s #1-rated sandwich shop in NYC.” Alidoro is known for serving up authentic Italian sandwiches that are made with locally sourced or imported Italian ingredients.

A burger and fries from Paper Plate on Williamsburg Market’s Instagram.

Paper Plate is a burger joint that serves fries, shakes, and of course, burgers. Paper Plate is a small local business that was born as a start-up at Smorgasburg.

Next is Chicago-based Urbanbelly led by Chef Bill Kim and the Cornerstone Restaurant Group. Williamsburg Market said that Urbanbelly’s menu contains “border-defying flavors” with a “creative take on noodle soups, dumplings, and rice bowls.”

v

Malai ice cream on Williamsburg Market’s Instagram.

Malai is a Brooklyn-based ice cream brand. Malai’s founder and CEO, Pooja Bavishi, uses flavors inspired from South Asian ingredients to craft eggless ice cream. The menu includes “unexpected twists on classics” and “pays homage to some aromatic spices from her childhood with flavors like Sweet Corn Saffron and Rose with Cinnamon Roasted Almonds,” wrote Williamsburg Market.

Mexology comes from a Food Network veteran, Chef Ivy Stark. Stark, who hails from popular NYC restaurants Dos Caminos and Rosa Mexicano, brings elevated Mexican cuisine to Mexology and now Williamsburg Market.

Harlem Seafood Soul, run by Chef Tami (who was recently featured on Netflix’s documentary series, Street Food: USA), is an NYC-based company that has developed a loyal following over the past few years. Chef Tami is known for her “feel good soul food.”

The market will also feature a health-conscious concept called BKLYN Wild, also from Chef Ivy Stark. BKLYN Wild’s menu features plant-forward dishes like fresh salads and bowls.

Effin Egg serves breakfast sandwiches and other items like breakfast tacos, burritos, and bowls. Some special treats include Effin Egg’s Rainbow Pancakes and Dirty Papas which are crinkle french fries with queso, brown gravy, sour cream, and green onions.

Temakase’s sushi on Williamsburg Market’s Instagram.

Temakase, a sushi and hand roll bar, combines temaki and omakase to create delicious menu items like truffle blue crab and uni toro.

The popular pizza chain, Di Fara Pizza, which was founded by Domenico DeMarco in 1965 after emigrating to Brooklyn from Italy, also snagged a spot. “Now his pizza connoisseur daughter, Maggie, is upholding the company’s high standard of ingredients with homemade sauce, fresh herbs, and pizza pies packed with flavor,” wrote Williamsburg Market.

Korean hotdogs on Williamsburg Market’s Instagram.

Oh K-Dog serves Korean rice hotdogs, which Williamsburg Market calls “the latest street food craze.” The hotdogs can be filled with mozzarella cheese, squid-ink, rice cake, or potato, and are then deep fried.

Newlight Breadworks is a Hamptons-based bread company that crafts bread by hand. Popular varieties include Seeded Sourdough, Milk Bread, and Italian Baguettes.

Lastly, Williamsburg Market Cafe, the marketplace’s own brand, will be serving coffee and pastries.

Williamsburg Market also told Greenpointers that other vendors not listed here might join the marketplace in the future.

Aside form this incredible list of vendors, Williamsburg Market’s space itself is welcoming with sleek and colorful tiled floors and walls, beautiful bulb lighting fixtures, and lots of comfortable seating, including large booths.

The floral installation on Williamsburg Market’s Instagram.

Perhaps the prettiest feature at the new Williamsburg Market is the gorgeous floral installation from Floratorium. Brightly colored flowers are arched over the marketplace’s entrance and windows, creating a very Instagram-worthy display.

Williamsburg Market will be open Sunday 8 a.m. – 10 p.m., Monday through Thursday 7 a.m. – 10 p.m., Friday 7 a.m. – midnight, and Saturday 8 a.m. – midnight.