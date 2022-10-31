Designers Collab. is a Williamsburg-based small business that sells furniture, home decor, art, fashion, and other lifestyle goods.

Cofounder Jessica Keller is the COO and comes from a creative background with years of luxury interior design experience. Her husband, Noel John, is the CEO and hails from a marketing and sales background. John has developed and launched five boutique retail stores in the NYC area.

The exterior of Designers Collab. at 96 North 5th Street in Williamsburg. Photo: Cici Wei

Keller and John recently closed their Kent Avenue storefront and opened two new stores. The first storefront is located at 96 North 5th Street and opened in mid-July. This Designers Collab. store has a curated selection of small home goods like candles and ceramics, plus the addition of original locally-made pieces including furniture and artwork.

Designers Collab. at 96 North 5th Street in Williamsburg. Photo: Cici Wei

Keller and John oversaw a full gut renovation of the space for six months from from January to July 2022. They also partnered with local brand, Muz Muz, to turn a portion of the store into a coffeeshop. “This location will be where we host many events,” explained Keller.

Artwork sold at Designers Collab. at 96 North 5th St. in Williamsburg. Photo: Cici Wei

Designers Collab.’s second new store is located at 119 North 1st Street and is currently in a soft opening phase. It is the “most similar to our original location” according to Keller, but with the addition of a fashion department.

v

Fashion at Designers Collab. at 119 North 1st Street. Photo: Cici Wei

The North 1st Street store has three levels, 25-foot high ceilings, and is filled with “lots of new artists and curated pieces” according to Keller. “We are so excited to finally have this open to the public,” said Keller.

Keller also explained that while this Designers Collab. location is open to the public, the team is still making a lot of alterations, and this location will have a grand opening when those have been completed.

Glassware sold at Designers Collab.’s at 119 North 1st Street. Photo: Cici Wei

The North 5th Street location, which is only two blocks from the original Designers Collab. store, had a grand opening in July. Keller told Greenpointers that the store has been well-received and is getting a lot of foot traffic.

“We are so thankful for the opportunity to continue in business in the North Williamsburg area with customers we love,” said Keller.