After a two year hiatus, we are so excited to announce that our annual Holiday Market is back on Sunday, December 11th!

You can expect the usual festivities, hanging out with neighbors while supporting local! This year, we are partnering with local business Dusty Rose Vintage, known for their dedication to sustainability, to help curate an eco-conscious event.

At this time, we are looking for indie creative crafters, food purveyors, jewelry makers, ceramicists, artists, and more. Do you have unique, handmade goods and/or items of the upcycled/recycled variety? Do you have a small local business and want to get your product in front of thousands of shoppers? We’re talking to you!

Join us for a fun filled day of free fun activities, music, and shopping in the historic Greenpoint Loft, a former rope factory restored to its prewar glory.

Apply to the Holiday Market here!

We start accepting on a rolling basis. The sooner you sign up, the sooner you can secure a coveted spot.

If you want to participate as an activity or play music, email us at events@greenpointers.com

A look back…

The Greenpointers annual markets started in 2014 and came to an abrupt halt in the beginning of 2020. Here’s a look back at some of the fun times we had!

Curious to know more? Check out a sweet video from our Old-Timey Valentine’s Market.