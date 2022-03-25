Good afternoon, Greenpointers.

We kicked off this week with an update on everyone’s favorite formerly missing dog Frankie.

Though times are objectively dark at the moment, Greenponinters emphasized the comedy this week. We spoke to comedians Justin Linville and Claire Alexander about their latest projects. Ben Wasserman will be performing his show about grief this Saturday, March 26 at Sparrow Funeral Home.

While the neighborhood still mourns the loss of Enid’s, hopefully, the new Bar Bruno can help fix the hole in our hearts. Two places worth checking out soon are Park Deli, which just moved down the street, and the trendy Nura, whose chef, Jackie Carnesi, just spoke to Greenpointers.

In news that has been a long time coming, the EPA finally designated the Meeker Avenue Plumes as a federal Superfund site. There are a total of four Superfund sites in New York City, and two of them are in Greenpoint. Yikes!

Greenpointers also got the scoop on why the NYPD was stationed at Manhattan and Kent for hours during the evening of March 22.

Good news for North Brooklyn fashionistas — Catbird has expanded into a new storefront! Bad news for North Brooklyn fashionistas — Dusty Rose Vintage is closing theirs on April 13.

We have about three months until the Democratic primaries. Read our guide to get the lowdown on what you need to know. Check out our articles on Mary White Ovington, the Brick Theater, and how to apply for a new rent-stabilized apartment on West Street.

Today is the last day that MS 126 is collecting supplies to donate to Ukrainian families.

In and around Greenpoint

Acme Fish and Rule of Thirds teamed up for a special salmon ramen bowl, this weekend only.

Another bake sale for Ukraine tomorrow at McGolrick Park at 10:30 a.m.

Local efforts to raise money for Ukraine were highlighted in NY News 12

Greenpointers was given a shoutout in the podcast Who? Weekly. This happened almost a month ago, but yours truly is behind in listening and only noticed this weekend.