Catbird, a local jewelry store with a cult following, has moved the company’s flagship from a tiny jewel box at 219 Bedford Ave. to a large emporium at 108 N. 7th Street.

The new store opened earlier this month and boasts 2,500 square feet of space for both retail and events in comparison to the 200 square feet the old store maintained.

The exterior of Catbird’s new flagship. Photo: Catbird

Catbird had been at the previous location since 2008. The jewelry brand wanted to expand its flagship “to give our customers more room to browse and discover all of the tiny, shiny treasures on our shelves,” according to Kristin Griesel, a marketing manager at Catbird.

The new location has a unique aesthetic, using design elements from both European pharmacies and old bookstores. After entering through a bright green door, shoppers can expect a mix of modern and old details including gorgeous globe lights, lace curtains, silver antique trays, and Venetian mirrors.

The interior of Catbird’s new flagship. Photo: Catbird

The new flagship carries the full range of Catbird’s signature house jewelry collection, all made locally in a studio in Brooklyn Navy Yard. Customer favorites include threadbare stackable rings and dollhouse lockets. Selections from third-party fine jewelers such as Wwake, Sofia Zakia, and Kataoka are also available.

v

Catbird is known for its eclectic mix of gifts and home goods in addition to jewelry. Some bestsellers include a candle that smells like “Summer in Italy”, a gold swan ring holder, and a handheld mirror complete with bunny ears.

The interior of Catbird’s new flagship. Photo: Catbird

At the new flagship, customers can “get zapped” and experience the welding of Forever Bracelets, a concept made popular by Catbird who calls it “the ultimate friendship bracelet.” Professional jewelers fasten delicate bracelets directly on your wrist, creating permanent jewelry. Appointments and walk-ins to get zapped are both welcome.

Griesel told Greenpointers that Catbird “is looking forward to hosting many events here.” Neighbors can look forward to floral markets, jewelry personalization, and other fun events. Plus, a second floor ring annex, will be opening this summer.

The interior of Catbird’s new flagship. Photo: Catbird

Catbird’s new location is open 11 a.m. – 7 p.m. daily. Catbird fans can also visit a Wedding Annex in Williamsburg at 103 Metropolitan Ave. and the brand’s other location in SoHo at 253 Centre Street.