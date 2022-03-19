If you are looking for a rent stabilized apartment in Greenpoint, check out 23 West Street where 205 units for middle income households are accepting applications. Already a North Brooklyn resident? Luck may be on your side as preference for fifty percent of the units are given to current residents in the area.

The deadline to apply is coming up on March 31st, 2022 and if you are eligible, sign up through NYC Housing Connect.

If your household earns between $54,960 and $103,120 annually you could qualify for apartments ranging from $1,528 studios, $1,634 one bedrooms, to $1,955 two bedrooms.

Located by the Greenpoint waterfront with views of the NYC skyline, this 14-story luxury building is close to public transportation green space like neighborhood favorite Transmitter Park.

Amenities include a recreation room, bike storage, storage space, parking, and laundry in the building.

The spacious apartments feature open kitchens with state-of-the-art appliances, plenty of closet space, hardwood floors, intercom, and air conditioning.

Interested in securing an apartment in a brand new building at below market rates? Apply via NYC Housing Connect if you qualify! The deadline to apply is March 31st, 2022.