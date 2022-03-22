Greenpoint residents are no strangers to the world of television. Parts of the neighborhood are permanently plastered with pink and yellow permits, announcing shows such as High Fidelity, Billions, and Younger while Blue Bloods and FBI have permanently set up shop in our neighborhood.

While FOX’s new series Welcome to Flatch takes place in the Midwest, it features a Greenpoint local who is bringing the series to North Brooklyn through an event this week. Justin Linville is an actor, improviser, and writer starring as Mickey in Welcome to Flatch. Justin also co-hosts a podcast with another Greenpoint local Maya Sharma, and has appeared on What We Do in the Shadows and The Chris Gethard Show.

On Thursday March 24, Justin will co-host a Welcome to Flatch Bingo/Trivia Night at Last Place on Earth (531 Graham Avenue). We spoke to the multi-talented performer below:

Tell us a bit about “Welcome to Flatch”

“Welcome to Flatch” is a new documentary comedy based off a British Series called “This Country.” It’s about a small town in rural Ohio. It was written by Jenny Bicks, who was a writer on Sex and the City and directed by Paul Feig, who created Freaks and Geeks and directed Bridesmaids.

How long have you been in Greenpoint? What do you like about living here?

I’ve lived in Greenpoint for five years, first on Java Street, then on Norman Ave. I once heard fellow Greenpointer, Kevin LaCherra, say that one thing he liked about Greenpoint is the “diversity of location.” There’s always something exciting happening on Manhattan Ave, over by McGolrick Park is very residential and relaxed, and if you venture up to the waterfront, it feels very, dare I say…European. It’s a pretty cool place.

Where else can people find you and your work?

You can find more information about me on www.justinlinville.com or, if you’d like to learn more about the Greenpoint-based production company I help run, you can go to www.bumpytoad.com.