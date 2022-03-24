Over the past few days, Greenpointers has received several tips about an incident that took place on Manhattan Avenue, between Greenpoint Avenue and Kent Street, during the evening hours of March 22. The street was blocked off for several hours as numerous NYPD officers set up shop.

Captain Kathleen Fahey of the 94th Precinct confirmed to Greenpointers that the suspect had gotten into an argument with someone earlier in the day and discharged a firearm at Jackson and Kingsland. He fled to an apartment at 918 Manhattan Avenue, where he barricaded himself and held a knife to his own neck.

A hostage negotiation team was summoned, as well as emergency services. Officers were able to safely remove and arrest the suspect without incident or injuries.