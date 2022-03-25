Krystyna Godawa has been through a lot. The Polish immigrant and owner of Greenpoint staple, Park Deli, has been on a rollercoaster of rent increases. Over the past few years, Greenpoint establishments like Park Deli have felt the pressure of gentrification in the neighborhood.

Five years ago, it looked like Park Deli, first opened in the 1930s and still loved by neighbors decades later, would face permanent closure due to a rent increase.

In 2017, ABC reported that Park Deli was a “casualty of skyrocketing rent.” That same week in 2017, DNA Info wrote that Godawa “said her longtime landlord doubled the monthly rent from $2,250 to $5,000.”

Then, a year later, in 2018, ABC reported that “Broadway Stages, the New York City film and television production company, paid $30,000 to cover the rent increase and is ordering Krystyna’s food for their local productions.” Park Deli was saved by the neighbors that loved her so much!

Today, in 2022, Park Deli has finally succumbed to a rent hike. The good news is that the beloved deli is not closing, but simply moving.

Park Deli will move from 209 Nassau Ave. at the corner of Russell St. on the edge of McGolrick Park to 170 Nassau Ave., on the corner of Diamond Street.

The move will take about a week. Park Deli will close its doors at 209 Nassau Ave. this weekend and reopen at Nassau, hopefully on Monday, April 4, according to Godawa.

Pierogis from Park Deli. Photo: Park Deli

The menu at Park Deli, including an array of Polish specialties like pierogis, will stay the same. “Everything on the menu will be the same, and there might even be more,” said Godawa cheerfully.

Instead of being disappointed or discouraged, Godawa was in high spirits when discussing the move. She is excited for “everything to be new, including new floors.” She is also happy that they are only moving two blocks away, meaning their loyal customer base can stay the same.