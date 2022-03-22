Looking for fun, affordable, accessible activities this spring? Look no further.

The Brick Theater in Williamsburg (579 Metropolitan Avenue) is known for its innovative and experimental shows and its dedication to producing new works. Led by artistic director Theresa Buchheister, The Brick is home to comedians, actors, musicians, drag queens, burlesque dancers, and a vast array of performing artists (plus, the Bare Bookclub).

Diverse, versatile, and nonconforming, the mix of art featured at The Brick continues on. With a heavy focus on cultivating the North Brooklyn artistic community, they have quite a few upcoming events to check out:

Courtesy of The Brick Instagram

The Brick presents SALON: Here We Go

Hosted by Garlan Jude

March 20, 8 p.m

$15 – 30

“The Brick presents SALON” seeks to bring together a delightful and wild mix of people sharing ten minute presentations to entertain, connect, baffle and enliven. Featuring performances by Amanda Ariel, Peggy Xeller, Amanda Ly, Ben Holbrook, Sanaz Ghajar, Travis Amiel, William Sydney, Can Yasar, Zeynep Akca, Robert Malbrough & Jill Melanie Wirth

Get tickets here

The Brick

Courtesy of The Brick website

Pony Play

March 24, 8 p.m

$15 – 20

A night of alt comedy and performance art hosted by Nick Walther and I’m Going To Marry Your Dad, featuring: Claywoman (@claywomanhello), Alex Tatarsky (@tartar.biz), Alexander Paris (@parishiltonals), Joanie Drago (@joaniedrago_unofficial), and Shawn Escarciga (@missladysalad).

Get tickets here.

The Brick

Courtesy of The Brick website

The Exponential Festival Presents: Still Goes (The Game) and Traffic

March 25 & 26, 8 p.m

$20

The Brick and The Exponential Festival presents an evening of two hybrid theater-games. First is Still Goes (The Game). Spot and Lysol are two little dogs who dream of becoming human so that they can hold each other.

Then it’s TRAFFIC. You’re not in traffic, you are traffic. Developed as a hybrid performance and interactive video game, TRAFFIC is your daily commute from hell. It’s bumper to bumper with no escape! Buckle in, because we’re all in this together, whether you like it or not! TRAFFIC is part live performance, part board game/text game (I suppose it’s only a video game in the sense that you need a screen to participate in it).

Get tickets here.

The Brick

Courtesy of The Brick website

Giving Up The Ghost

by Sam Carbery

March 30 & 31, and April 1 & 2, 8 p.m

$20

This just in: Hades, king of the dead, has announced her retirement — she is closing the Underworld — and it is up to the rest of the gods to change her mind. Giving Up the Ghost is an exploration of grief, friendship, and the act of remembering. What do we owe our ghosts, our friends, and ourselves? What follows is a train wreck tragicomedy about life, death, the pursuit of happiness, and what it means (to let go).

Get tickets here.