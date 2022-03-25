Dusty Rose Vintage is shutting its doors — though not shutting down for good. Dusty Rose will continue on in some capacity, just through not their physical space on Manhattan Avenue.

Though they’ve been operating online and out of Greenpoint since 2008, this particular storefront only opened in late 2019.

“If you’ve been along for much of the ride you’ll know I’ve let my passions flow through my spaces by fostering community through art, workshops and other fun experiences — ,” said founder Maresa Ponitch on Instagram. “Bringing new brands to the public before they became stars; championing a sustainable life that still looks really f-n good; creating a hashtag that was so successful that it torpedoed this account… I’ll be taking all of this energy with me wherever I go.⁣”

More than just a standalone brand, Dusty Rose is a multi-faceted business that highlights sustainability as a way to counteract the fast fashion industry, an issue they’ve brought attention to through events, workshops, and just plain selling cute vintage clothing.

The store’s last day will be April 13. As they recently purchased spring and summer inventory, Dusty Rose still has a lot to offer before they close. They promise new items every day and tiered sales from April 11 – 13 (30% on April 11, 40% on April 12, and 50% on April 13)

You can also stay up to date on all things Dusty Rose through Instagram and their mailing list.