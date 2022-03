In an effort to support Ukrainian families during the country’s continued invasion by Russia, students in the the John Ericsson Middle School 126 (424 Leonard St.) Leo Club, along with the school PTA, are collecting wellness supplies.

Until March 25, to be picked up and sent off by the 94th precinct.

Those interested in donating can email the PTA at pta@ms126magnet.org or call the school and ask for Ms. Allison or Ms. Peggy at 718-782-2527.