It’s the last weekend in August and we’re ready to keep summer going! Check out our roundup of weekend events, and make some plans to enjoy the neighborhood while it’s still hot out.

This week, we reported on the opening of the much-anticipated Popeyes at 918 Manhattan Ave. Those who want to avoid chains may prefer a stop at Greenpoint’s best spots for fried chicken or a visit to the brand-new dinner party essentials shop, BIg Night, which opens Saturday. Korean taco fans should also swing by the pop-up at Sup Crab, Wannabe’s Kitchen.

Greenpoint Gym is committed to community health and fitness! They want to show how important it is and give back to Greenpoint, so they are currently offering FREE FITNESS CLASSES to all!

Dog lovers should also check out and maybe even chip in to the restored dog runs at McGolrick Park. Book lovers can also venture to Cooper Park where a new Little Free Library awaits.

You can also drop into TULA Plants and Design, to enjoy the greenery and artwork, and take advantage of the unique open studio on Saturday at Andy Blank.

Those thinking about the school year to come can read up on Green Bean’s bilingual preschool.

A housing lottery has also opened up for luxury apartments at 44 Kent.

And, of course, get inspired for weekend looks with our Summer Fashion Sundae roundup. It’s your last chance to get in the gallery before we move onto fall fashion.

Proof of vaccination is now required to enter restaurants, gyms and other indoor businesses, and yes, plenty of vaccines are still available locally, as are COVID tests.