North Brooklynites have a new, easy way to get their COVID-19 vaccinations.

Starting May 7th, 211 Ainslie Street will become a walk-in NYC COVID-19 vaccination site.

Open to anyone 16 years or older, individuals interested in getting their COVID-19 Pfizer vaccine will not need an appointment, and can merely show up ready to get jabbed. Second dose appointments will be scheduled on site for the necessary follow-up booster three weeks after the initial shot. Those receiving the vaccine will be required to sit on site for 15 minutes following their vaccine, to ensure they do not have a (very rare) negative reaction. The entire vaccination process is free, swift and essential to the community’s public health.

This new walk-in vaccine site further fulfills City officials’ and local advocates’ call for easy, convenient, and equitable access to the life-saving COVID-19 vaccine. Thanks to persistence of St. Nicks Alliance, Southside United HDFC–Los Sures, Conselyea Street Block Association, Swinging Sixties Senior Center, Williamsburg Residents Council, Cooper Park Residents Council, Lindsay Park Co-op, Dealice Fuller (Chair Brooklyn Community Board 1), and Assembly Member Emily Gallagher, neighbors will be able to increase North Brooklyn’s fully vaccinated rate.

To open the new vaccination center, a ribbon cutting with Assembly Member Gallagher will take place at 12 p.m. Following the grand opening, the vaccine center will be open daily from 10 a.m. 6 p.m.

Those who have any questions or need assistance accessing the vaccine site can also reach out to NBK Vax for support.