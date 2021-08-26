Craving Korean tacos? You wanna be at Greenpoint’s latest pop-up: Wannabe’s Kitchen!

Wannabe’s Kitchen is a Korean and Mexican inspired pop up eatery at Sup Crab (664 Manhattan Ave.) in Greenpoint. They’ve got their very own window in the Manhattan Ave. storefront where you can order delicious Korean tacos.

The welcoming window and menu at Wannabe’s Kitchen on Manhattan Ave.

Each of the five current menu items comes stuffed in Korean bao buns. Options include: Beef Bulgogi, Charcoal Chicken, Cod Tteobokki, Mushroom Elote, and Pork Bo Ssam. Pricing is one bao for $5, two baos for $8, and three baos for $12. Wannabe’s has hinted at the possibility of adding specials to the menu in the coming months.

The bao can be ordered for takeaway, but customers can also enjoy them at Sup Crab if they order a drink from the bar, which stays open until midnight. To entice customers to linger over a bao and a beer, Sup Crab is offering a late-night happy hour with Buy One, Get One beers from 10 p.m. – midnight.

The entrance to Sup Crab on Manhattan Ave.

The owners of Wannabe’s Kitchen hope to stick around for a while. For now, you can visit them Thursday to Saturday 7 p.m. – midnight.

