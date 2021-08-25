Infatuation Editorial Director and longtime Greenpoint resident Katherine Lewin announced her plans to leave The Infatuation and open a retail store focused on “dinner party essentials” earlier this summer. Now, the unique shop, called Big Night, has opening plans for the last weekend in August. The store will be at 152 Franklin, the former site of Ovenly’s Studio One54, which closed in 2020.

Lewin initially shared the news on Instagram, explaining, “If you know me, you know the only thing I love more than discovering something new is sharing it with friends. I’m creating a space where I can do just that: share the very best food and home goods with people who love to eat, cook, and host.”

At The Infatuation, Lewin oversaw the site’s restaurant coverage and wrote a number of guides focused on Greenpoint dining.

We’re already looking forward to the foodie goods inside the shop: Lewin’s Instagram spotlights visits to local favorites like Chez Ma Tante and WIlliamsburg’s Lighthouse. Lewin says her time at The Infatuation, which was founded in 2009 by Andrew Steinthal and Chris Stang, inspired her to start her own business.

Fellow food entrepreneurs in the neighborhood like Edouard Massih of Edy’s Grocer, expressed their excitement for the new concept, commenting, “Congratssss!!! Can’t wait for this to come to life .”

While we wait for this new venture to officially open, feel free to check out all of North Brooklyn’s diverse specialty food shops.

You can follow the shop on Instagram for more information about the opening.